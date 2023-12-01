Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,533 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

TRGP opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $90.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

