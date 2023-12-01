Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 31,235 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,235 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,631,900,000 after purchasing an additional 525,269,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,391,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.12. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Stories

