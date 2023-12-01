Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 731 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 805.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 99.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKY opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.15. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

