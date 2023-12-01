Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,333 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Enovis worth $26,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enovis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,270,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,174,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after purchasing an additional 241,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,966,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,235,000 after purchasing an additional 64,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,255,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Enovis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.89 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.