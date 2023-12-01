Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 810,120 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,898,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 810,120 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.47% of Uniti Group worth $27,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNIT. Bank of America lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

UNIT stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.31%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

