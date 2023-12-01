Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 95,574 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650,630 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Rivian Automotive worth $27,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 440,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,762 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 894.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,705 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 474,635 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 796.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 70,499 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 62,636 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 97,682 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.76 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

