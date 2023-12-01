Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Granite Construction worth $27,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Granite Construction by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE GVA opened at $45.93 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GVA

About Granite Construction

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.