Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 319,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Perficient worth $26,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,253 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,380 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,828 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Perficient Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $96.93. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Perficient had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perficient

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.