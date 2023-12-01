Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of NetScout Systems worth $26,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $20,592,000. FMR LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 588,337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NetScout Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 703,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 317,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NetScout Systems by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 238,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

NTCT opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $38.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.99 million. Analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NetScout Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $60,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,264.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.