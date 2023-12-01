Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $26.58 Million Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.97% of Matson worth $26,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 43.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 41.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth $35,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MATX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Matson stock opened at $95.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.18. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $97.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

