Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.25 Million Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Simply Good Foods worth $27,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,874,000 after acquiring an additional 127,410 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 75,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,671 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.14. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $320.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

