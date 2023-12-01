Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.27 Million Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of United Community Banks worth $27,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 113.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.01.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $355.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.45 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.