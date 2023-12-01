Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.58 Million Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.