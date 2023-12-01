Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.93 Million Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,399 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.94% of California Water Service Group worth $27,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $28,732.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,633.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWT opened at $50.56 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 0.45.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

