Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $28.08 Million Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of ICU Medical worth $28,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,331.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICUI opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 0.69. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $212.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.56.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $553.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.00 million. Analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

