Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 110,757 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,951,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,757 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Clarivate worth $28,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,886 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Clarivate by 70.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018,679 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 18,240,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,481,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,179 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 11,628,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

CLVT opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

