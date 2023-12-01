Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 15,995 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,403 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Arch Resources worth $26,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $29,334.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,421.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,296 shares of company stock worth $909,037. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

NYSE ARCH opened at $165.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.08. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.42 and a 1 year high of $175.10.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $744.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 58.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

