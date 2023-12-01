Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 254 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.07% of Cavco Industries worth $27,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cavco Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,816,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 230,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,088,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,281,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cavco Industries news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total transaction of $993,236.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,762.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $282.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.47 and a 1 year high of $318.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.72.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.31 by ($0.55). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

