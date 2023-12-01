Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 35,058 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,058 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of TG Therapeutics worth $26,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1,403.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 2.10. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

