Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.55% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $26,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $17,732,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,150,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,507 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,435,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,090,000 after purchasing an additional 787,907 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,294,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,198,000 after buying an additional 713,120 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 206.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

