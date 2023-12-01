Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,859 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $26,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,803,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. Bank of America upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

FOLD stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The company had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $67,995.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 907,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $67,995.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 907,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $65,506.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 889,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,800.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,619 shares of company stock worth $602,057. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

