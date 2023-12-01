Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.10% of Energizer worth $26,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after purchasing an additional 430,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 297,086 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of ENR opened at $30.84 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

