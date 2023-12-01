Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Materion worth $26,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Materion by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Materion by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Price Performance

NYSE:MTRN opened at $113.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.11. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $74.90 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $403.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.58 million. Materion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

