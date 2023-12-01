Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,151 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.73% of NewMarket worth $27,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth $398,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NewMarket by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 60.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Trading Up 1.6 %

NEU opened at $530.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $478.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.37. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $297.62 and a 52 week high of $531.66.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $667.15 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 14.57%.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

NewMarket Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.