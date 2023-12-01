Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,154 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $27,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,877,000 after purchasing an additional 256,717 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,573,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,979,000 after purchasing an additional 147,613 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 790,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 728,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $77.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $82.92.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,799,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,760,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,799,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,616. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

