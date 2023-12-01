Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,408 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of ESCO Technologies worth $27,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 36.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESE. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

ESE opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.19. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

