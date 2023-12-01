Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,081 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Penske Automotive Group worth $27,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at $149.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. Research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

