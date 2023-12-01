Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,604 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.74% of Primoris Services worth $28,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $154,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $123,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,606.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lee King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $154,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,205 shares of company stock valued at $914,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

