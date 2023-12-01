Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLDT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $484.20 million, a PE ratio of 247.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.18%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

