Choreo LLC Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,308 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,810,889,000 after buying an additional 1,537,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $378.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

