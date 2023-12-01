Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,771 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Allegiant Travel worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,089.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,089.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,541 shares of company stock valued at $359,259. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGT. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $68.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average is $94.27. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $565.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.