Citigroup Inc. Acquires 25,832 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 224.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

