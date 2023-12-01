Citigroup Inc. Acquires 8,550 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Commvault Systems worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 728.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.87. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $78.80.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.47 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $70,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $70,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $729,164.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,902 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,578.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $1,401,371. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

