Citigroup Inc. Acquires 9,607 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,414,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,298,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Exponent by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,169,000 after acquiring an additional 33,992 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.23. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

