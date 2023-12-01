Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Shares in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 216,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,340,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 885,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 201.1% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 610,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 407,812 shares during the period. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $5,457,000.

Shares of NYSE:KCGI opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

