Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.31. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $60.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.