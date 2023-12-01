Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,066 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Banner worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Banner in the first quarter worth $20,165,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $21,656,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 646.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 193,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 167,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 163,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,693,000 after acquiring an additional 127,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

BANR opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58. Banner Co. has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Banner had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $154.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

