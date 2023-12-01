Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,902 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Lumen Technologies worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $5,461,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 359.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,134.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Fowler acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.04. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

