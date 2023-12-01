Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Varonis Systems worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 1,408.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after buying an additional 636,220 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 184,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 101,915 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,050,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRNS opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 0.78. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $41.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

