Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIX. B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

