Citigroup Inc. Buys 10,042 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of American States Water worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $30,951,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 929.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 101,977 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 972.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 97,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.43. American States Water has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $99.69.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

