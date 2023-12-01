Citigroup Inc. Buys 11,191 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of GMS worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 32.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of GMS in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

GMS Price Performance

GMS opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.80. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $76.14.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.01. GMS had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

