Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,832 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $205.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $179.11 and a 52-week high of $213.00.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.