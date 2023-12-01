Citigroup Inc. Buys 73 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

VCR opened at $284.77 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $297.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

