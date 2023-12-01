Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,522 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after buying an additional 2,293,359 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,753,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 522,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,184,000 after acquiring an additional 451,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,304,000.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWTX

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.