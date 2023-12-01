Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Allakos worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Allakos by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allakos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLK. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allakos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.

Allakos Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.64.

About Allakos

(Free Report)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.