Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 267.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,081 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Equitrans Midstream worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,116,000 after acquiring an additional 886,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,662,000 after buying an additional 1,999,312 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after buying an additional 8,852,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,897,000 after buying an additional 284,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

ETRN opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.90.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $338.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

