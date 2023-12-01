Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Plexus worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 680.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Plexus by 294.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $195,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,559,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $590,380 over the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Stock Up 0.1 %

PLXS stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average is $96.22. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $83.84 and a one year high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Plexus

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.