Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Korn Ferry worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE KFY opened at $51.74 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

