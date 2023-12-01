Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Inter Parfums worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Inter Parfums by 11.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,529,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 543,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,403,000 after buying an additional 174,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $125.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.17. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $90.61 and a one year high of $161.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

